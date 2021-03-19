Robot farmers mean British strawberries year round

Helena Horton
·2 min read
High tech indoor farms will reduce the need for imports - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Robotic farming techniques will mean that we can grow British strawberries year-round, a leading scientist has said.

Currently, British produce suffers from a "hungry gap" which runs from winter to early spring and means we have to import most of the fruit and vegetables people like to eat.

Researchers at a farming laboratory in Scotland are developing high-tech indoor farms which can grow all manner of crops, and are designed to go alongside traditional farms.

They work by regulating artificial sunlight and warmth, as well as fine tuning the nutrients plants need to thrive. Currently, this type of farming is common for micro herbs and salads, but those leading the project said that they can now grow pak choi and strawberries.

Professor Derek Stewart at the James Hutton Institute in Scotland, which is developing this technology, said that there has been a massive increase in interest in this type of self-sufficient farming

He told Farming Today this demand means "it's gone from a tomorrow's world project to a real world project."

Prof Stewart added that warehouses with crops growing inside will soon be seen next to renewable power stations, as the indoor method requires large amounts of electricity.

While once this technology was used to ensure supermarket salads were crisp all year, they can now grow all manner of other things.

He said: "We use it for all the micro greens but it's moving into things like pak chois, lots of things you import you'll see, and we are thinking about playing around with the biology to make more crops suitable for vertical farming. We can create strawberry plantlets instead of importing them, for example."

Rather than simply supplementing the supply chain, scientists believe that indoor farms could be the future for many fruits and vegetables, because they can be grown to be more nutritious and tasty.

Prof Stewart explained: "For a lot of crops it could be the dominant one because we can dial the nutritional content up quite significantly as well. And the quality is controlled. "You can make these crops very nutritionally dense, manipulate flavour and texture by changing the environment".

