Robot finds man dead from suicide as he hid after slaying, Tampa police say

TAMPA — A man who took a woman to a Tampa home without her permission fatally struck another man there and later shot himself to death, police said.

The incident played out from Sunday to Monday morning at a home in the 1500 block of E. 28th Ave., northeast of the Interstate 275 and Interstate 4 interchange.

Tampa police did not release the names or ages of the three people involved. Police gave this account in a news release Tuesday:

The woman accepted a ride from a man she knew Sunday and he took her to the home without her permission. Another man was called to the home Sunday night and an argument erupted.

The first man struck the second man in the head with an object, killing him. On Monday morning, the woman was able to text family members for help and they contacted police.

Neighbors said they saw officers at the home around 6 a.m. Police set up a perimeter around the home. In a news release just before 10 a.m. Monday, police said someone was barricaded inside and that one person was dead and another injured.

At some point, according to the Tuesday news release, the woman was able to flee to safety. The suspect fled out the back of the home and tried to hide beneath it.

Police sent in a robot to view the crawl space under the residence and found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They searched the home and found the body of the other man.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is recovering.