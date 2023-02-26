Robot lawyer that drafts legal contracts in the offing after chatbot deal

City of London skyline and Thames river at sunset - Alexander Spatari /Getty Images Contributor

A British artificial intelligence start-up has secured a deal with a Google-backed rival to OpenAI to develop a robot lawyer that can draft contracts as law firms embrace the buzz surrounding ChatGPT.

RobinAI, which has just secured $10.5m (£8.8m) in equity funding, is developing a lawyer bot that can pick apart contracts and suggest new wording to solicitors.

It says the technology can cut the time to review a document by up to 80pc, saving on legal fees.

The technology has been developed with a rival to OpenAI, the Silicon Valley start-up behind ChatGPT, a chatbot that has spurred a flood of interest in artificial intelligence.

RobinAI is working with Anthropic, a Google-backed company that has raised over $1bn and is working on a rival technology to OpenAI. Its technology is currently in use by the Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance.

The deal with Anthropic pairs the UK company with one of the world’s most promising start-ups developing so-called “large language models”. These are a type of artificial intelligence algorithm trained on petabytes of information from internet articles and books, designed to mimic human-like conversation.

In RobinAI’s case, it harnesses this technology to help to read documents, highlight the most thorny legal issues, and offers suggestions to redraft parts of contracts. A human lawyer is expected to review and sign off any changes.

The advances made by OpenAI and ChatGPT have raised claims that artificial intelligence tools could soon be used to draft emails, write articles and code apps. Tech giant Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in the technology.

But there are concerns about the technology’s accuracy, with OpenAI's ChatGPT bot often inventing facts or providing nonsense articles.

Richard Robinson, a lawyer-turned start-up founder who set up RobinAI, said the company’s “philosophy” was very different to that of OpenAI. He said: “We are focused on using AI in a safe and predictable way.”

Earlier this month Allen & Overy, another Magic Circle law firm, announced it had launched Harvey, an AI bot built with support and funding from OpenAI. It said any recommendations from the legal robot would need “careful review” by a qualified lawyer.

Anthropic’s own AI, known as Claude, was earlier this year able to pass a US legal entrance exam. The US company secured $300m from Google, although its biggest investor was the now collapsed hedge fund Alameda Research, part of Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency empire.

RobinAI has secured funding from Plural, a £220m tech fund launched by Mr Hinrikus, who co-founded £6bn payments company Transferwise, and three other investors to back early stage companies. Ian Hogarth, a founder partner at Plural, said legal checks offered a “clear use case for large language models”.

Mr Robinson said RobinAI, which has around 75 staff, would use the funding to expand in the US and boost its research capabilities.

Tom Blomfield, the founder of Monzo, also invested in the start-up. It has previously raised funding from Japanese tech giant SoftBank.