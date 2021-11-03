Robot perfectly paints your nails in minutes

Clockwork's nail-painting robot can paint the perfect polish in less than 10 minutes. Customers must arrive with prepped nails, since the machine does not cut or clean nails. It works by using a 3D scanner to capture the exact shape and size of your nails, then painting over it in a circular motion while you're sitting still. Founder and CEO Renuka Apte thinks of the Clockwork manicure as a quick, convenient service that's "complementary to nail salons." The company is hoping to offer the machine in office buildings, apartment buildings, and retail stores. The manicure at the San Francisco store is $7.99, but the company is aiming for a $10 price point once the machine is offered at external locations. For more information, visit www.likeclockwork.com and www.instagram.com/nailslikeclockwork/