🌱 Robot Pharmacies + Dallas Pride Registration Opens

Lots of sun; becoming windier. High: 74 Low: 59.

The Dallas Fire Department battled an apartment fire in the 2500 block of Players Court on Monday. The Grove at Trinity Mall apartments experienced a fire that was started by an unknown source. This story is developing and the investigation is still ongoing but we will provide more details as information is released. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) After a two year hiatus on in-person celebrations, Dallas Pride opens registration. The COVID-19 pandemic made Pride organizers hold the music festival and Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade entirely online. Festival vendors and participants of the parade can now begin to register their services online starting today. (Dallas Voice) Dallas based Medifriendrx and the Urban Inter-Tribal Center of Texas work together to create a robot pharmacy. The new robotic pharmacy would forever revolutionize medication distribution, cut wait times, and reduce hospital recidivism while providing drug access to isolated communities. The current technology behind the robotic pharmacy has become essential for the Dallas clinic's operations. (D Healthcare Daily)

SPCA of Texas notifies the community that Figgy the dog hopes we all had a wonderful Valentine's Day. (Instagram)

The Dallas Arboretum shares a special behind the scenes look at the Dallas Blooms: Birds in Paradise. Click to watch the exclusive footage. (Instagram)

Creative Arts Center of Dallas mourns the loss of Robert Gerard Pollock, a great friend with a gentle humble soul. (Facebook)

