Robot photos appear to show melted fuel at Fukushima nuclear reactor

Reuters

Many counterfeit parts have been discovered in U.S. nuclear plants, potentially increasing the risk of a safety failure, the inspector general of the federal nuclear industry regulator said in a report released on Thursday. The report is a blow to a U.S nuclear industry that has shrunk in recent years due to competition from renewable power and plants that burn natural gas and lingering public concerns following high-profile mishaps including a 2011 tsunami at Japan's Fukushima plant. "Counterfeit parts are safety and security concerns that could have serious consequences in critical power plant equipment required to perform a safety function," the report https://www.nrc.gov/docs/ML2204/ML22040A111.pdf from the inspector general's office of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said.