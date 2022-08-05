Robot.Trade announces the Airdrop with a $100 RBTR token by launching the auto trading bot

·2 min read

Boulder, Colorado - (NewMediaWire) - August 4, 2022 - (Via King Newswire) - Robot-designed Arbitrage Robot.Trade LLC is an arbitrage platform for crypto users to trade between two crypto exchanges and make profits. In the recent development, the company has announced the AirDrop with features like a $100 RBTR token and + 3 months free arbitrage robot license. It offers the ultimate solution for crypto arbitrage traders who are looking for a proficient Trading bot, Auto trading bot and Crypto trading bot.

Furthermore, on its Auto Crypto Arbitrage Robot, it provides an instant risk-free profit from exchanges prices difference. There are more than 200 crypto exchanges listed in Coinmarketcap. When crypto is listed in more than one exchange, there may be a price difference. Arbitrage means buying crypto from the lowest price exchange and selling it at the highest price to profit.

The team of experts behind the Robot.Trade has developed an automatic arbitrage robot. Their Trading robots will watch the market 24 hours a day and place auto trade orders as soon as arbitrage profitability is detected.

The arbitrage robot watches and compares crypto prices on crypto exchanges and looks for arbitrage profitability chances. After detecting profitability will buy crypto from the lowest price exchange and sell to the highest price exchange fully automatically. The profits of successful trades will deposit into the user balance. Arbitrage opportunities are limited and happen in short intervals, sometimes in a few seconds, so the user will have very little chance to succeed in arbitrage trade without using a robot. The excellent news is Robot. Trade's Robot is Open-Source and published on Github.

The platform has also announced 30-day free trial access for its users. ROBOT.TRADE limited liability company registered with identification id 20221683166 and certificate number 14163478. Furthermore, Arbitrage Robot brings the best auto trading bot platform that enables the chances of grabbing arbitrage opportunities much more manageable. The platform includes the built-in cryptocurrency trading bot to capitalize on arbitrage trading and give customers a much faster way to generate profit.

In other words, arbitrage trading is all about buying low and selling high between two cryptocurrency exchanges; however, it can be difficult for traders and investors to grab chances without bots. Users can sign into the customer panel, click on the manual option, and then transfer the system from an automated trading bot to manual trading.

Intending users and determined crypto traders must click here for more information about the platform and its developing trading bots.

Media Details

Robot.Trade LLC.

https://land.robot.trade/airdrop/

pasha ivanov

pasha@robot.trade

+1 (888) 665 3262

1942 Broadway, Suite 314C, Boulder, CO 80302, US

PR Contact: King Newswire

Recommended Stories

  • Major EV Company’s Stock Nosedives – Time to Invest or Sell?

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid drastically slashed its production outlook for 2022 by 50% citing supply chain issues, which sent the stock tumbling more than 12% in pre-market trading on August...

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • Apple’s Aggressive New Version of CarPlay Is Scaring the Car Industry. Here’s Why.

    This could be the moment Apple takes a huge bite out of automakers' revenue.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Dividend Aristocrat, Down 31%

    After a significant drop in share price after earnings, Sherwin-Williams makes for an outstanding buy-and-hold forever stock.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says

    "[W]ait for additional clarity on the macro side before expecting a sustained and prolonged market turn," Goldman said.

  • RingCentral cuts staff at Bay Area headquarters, citing 'changing business needs'

    The downsizing coincides with stellar quarterly earnings reported by the cloud communications provider.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Oracle layoffs also may be affecting Cerner employees

    As Oracle tries to digest its recent Cerner acquisition and respond to market headwinds, reports indicate that the Austin-based tech giant has started eliminating jobs.

  • 3 Fidelity Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Fidelity Investments is the country’s fourth-largest mutual funds manager with more than $4.3 trillion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2022, the most recently available information. The quality of a fund can be approximated using Morningstar's star ratings, which ranges from 1 star (the lowest quality) to 5 stars (the highest). Here's a look at three of Fidelity's funds that are rated 5 stars by Morningstar.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy now before recession begins. You can skip our detailed discussion on analysts’ views about the recession, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before Recession Begins. With consumer prices rising by 5.4% in July, experts are becoming increasingly convinced that recession […]

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    There are plenty of important charts for investors, but there's one very powerful one that demonstrates the most principles for retirement planning. If you interpret this chart correctly, then you'll understand the foundation of portfolio allocation theory. You'll be in great shape if you combine that knowledge with some discipline to build an investment strategy.

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so t

  • Moderna aiming to deliver updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters next month

    Moderna Inc. said Wednesday morning that it will have new, updated booster shots for its Covid-19 vaccine ready for delivery in September. Earlier this year, Moderna decided to pursue the development of bivalent vaccines, with each shot comprising 50% the original formula and 50% a new formula. The focus of Moderna's booster efforts over the last eight months has largely been BA.1, the original subvariant of the omicron strain.

  • Philippines’ SEC warns public not to invest with Binance

    The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cautioned the public not to invest with Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in response to think tank Infrawatch PH’s request to ban Binance in the Philippines. See related article: Philippines think tank calls for ban on Binance Fast facts In a letter responding […]

  • 10 Best Multi-Bagger Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best multi-bagger stocks to buy now. To skip the detailed analysis of the current market and these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Multi-Bagger Stocks to Buy Now. The recession followed by 40-year high inflation has been quite unkind to investors in the stock market. With major US […]

  • Paging Peter Lynch: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy This August

    In much of the world, it's time to try to beat the heat and stay cool, and for the stock market, it is typically a relatively sleepy period as earnings season winds down and many investment managers are enjoying vacations before the fall kicks into gear. It's a great time for investors to sit in the shade, take a look at their portfolios, and consider boosting their income by adding some new dividend stocks into the mix. Legendary investor Peter Lynch, who outperformed the broader market for years as the manager of Fidelity's Magellan Fund, championed the idea that investors should invest in what they know and buy stocks of companies that they encounter in their day-to-day lives.