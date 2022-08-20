Robot Trade LLC Announces the Airdrop with a $100 RBTR Token by Launching the Auto Trading Bot

Boulder, Colorado, USA - (NewMediaWire) - August 20, 2022 - (King Newswire) - Robot-designed Arbitrage Robot.Trade LLC is an arbitrage platform for crypto users to trade between two crypto exchanges and make profits. In the recent development, the company has announced the AirDrop with features like a $100 RBTR token and + 3 months free arbitrage robot license. It offers the ultimate solution for crypto arbitrage traders who are looking for a proficient Trading bot, Auto trading bot and Crypto trading bot.

Furthermore, on its Auto Crypto Arbitrage Robot, it provides an instant risk-free profit from exchanges prices difference. There are more than 200 crypto exchanges listed in Coinmarketcap. When crypto is listed in more than one exchange, there may be a price difference. Arbitrage means buying crypto from the lowest price exchange and selling it at the highest price to profit.

The team of experts behind the Robot.Trade has developed an automatic arbitrage robot. Their Trading robots will watch the market 24 hours a day and place auto trade orders as soon as arbitrage profitability is detected.

The arbitrage robot watches and compares crypto prices on crypto exchanges and looks for arbitrage profitability chances. After detecting profitability will buy crypto from the lowest price exchange and sell to the highest price exchange fully automatically. The profits of successful trades will deposit into the user balance. Arbitrage opportunities are limited and happen in short intervals, sometimes in a few seconds, so the user will have very little chance to succeed in arbitrage trade without using a robot. The excellent news is Robot. Trade's Robot is Open-Source and published on Github.

The platform has also announced 30-day free trial access for its users. ROBOT.TRADE limited liability company registered with identification id 20221683166 and certificate number 14163478. Furthermore, Arbitrage Robot brings the best auto trading bot platform that enables the chances of grabbing arbitrage opportunities much more manageable. The platform includes the built-in cryptocurrency trading bot to capitalize on arbitrage trading and give customers a much faster way to generate profit.

In other words, arbitrage trading is all about buying low and selling high between two cryptocurrency exchanges; however, it can be difficult for traders and investors to grab chances without bots. Users can sign into the customer panel, click on the manual option, and then transfer the system from an automated trading bot to manual trading.

Intending users and determined crypto traders must click here for more information about the platform and its developing trading bots.

Media Details

Company name: Robot.Trade LLC.

Website: https://robot.trade/

Email: info@robot.trade

Contact number: +1 (888) 665 3262

Address: 1942 Broadway, Suite 314C, Boulder, CO 80302, US

