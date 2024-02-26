A robot traveled to the deep sea. See what it found

TechCrunch
Chinese tech companies are gathering all sorts of resources and talent to narrow their gap with OpenAI, and experiences for researchers on both sides of the Pacific Ocean can be surprisingly similar. A recent X post from an Alibaba researcher offers a rare glimpse into the life of developing Large Language Models at the e-commerce firm, which is amongst a raft of Chinese internet giants striving to match the capabilities of ChatGPT. Binyuan Hui, a natural language processing researcher at Alibaba's large language model team Qwen, shared his daily schedule on X, mirroring a post by OpenAI researcher Jason Wei that went viral recently.