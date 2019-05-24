Robot vacuums on sale this weekend: Save on Shark, iRobot, and Eufy

Twitter More

You have better things to spend your time doing this summer than cleaning and a robot vacuum can handle your floors with ease while you’re out enjoying the weather.

Or maybe you want your robot vacuum to join in your festivities — it apparently makes beer pong more interesting:

OK, likely you'll just be using the appliance for its intended purposes, so pay attention because we found deals on five robot vacuums that you'll want to take advantage of this weekend.

Shark Ion RV750 — Save $126

This vacuum's self-cleaning brushroll captures short and long hair, dust, dander, and allergens throughout your home to prevent everyday buildup while dual side brushes pull in debris from corners and edges. Reviews mention that this vacuum is even tough on pet hair, which is not always the case at this price point. You are able to control and schedule the vacuum through its easy-to-use app or by Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. The Shark Ion RV750 is a good choice that won't break the bank. Read more...

