'Robotic dolls' from James Wan’s upcoming film 'M3GAN' spook fans at LA Chargers game

Spectators of a Sunday game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams witnessed a creepy promotional stunt for James Wan’s upcoming horror film “M3GAN.”

Models appeared in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, dressed up as the titular robotic companion M3GAN, which stands for Model 3 Generative Android. During the game’s halftime show, they performed a choreographed dance routine.

Highlights of the attention-grabbing marketing campaign were then posted on the film’s official Twitter account. Its most popular video has already garnered over 160,000 views.

“M3GAN,” a film about an artificially intelligent doll that becomes self-aware, stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng and Brian Jordan Alvarez.

"Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company, uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN (short for Model 3 Generative Android), a lifelike doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally," the film's synopsis states.

"After unexpectedly gaining custody of her recently orphaned niece, Cady, when the child's parents die in a car accident, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype, a decision that has horrific consequences when the doll becomes self-aware and overprotective of Cady, leading her to kill and harm anyone that gets in her way," the synopsis continues.

Chieng, who is briefly shown in the film's second official trailer being chased by the lifelike doll, plays the role of David, the CEO of the company that created her.

Wan, who produced and co-wrote “M3GAN,” told Collider that the idea for the film came to his production company Atomic Monster before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the things we love to do at Atomic Monster, just at the end of the week, hang around, get together, just sort of chill on a Friday, have drinks and some food, and we loved to just gig about movies. And so that's really how the concept for 'M3GAN' came about," he said.

"Somehow, the subject matter landed on the evil doll subgenre, the evil puppet subgenre, and I mentioned that it's funny, because I'm known as the creepy puppet guy, the killer doll guy, but I've actually never made a killer doll movie," he added. "And so we said, 'Let's do it. Let's do one that actually is a killer doll movie.' And that's really how it came about."

