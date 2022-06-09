Robotic surveillance cameras helping Cobb County catch violent criminals quickly

Flock Safety is helping police in Cobb County capture violent criminals. Police dash cam video shows a Cobb County police officer responding to a stolen vehicle on Lee Industrial Boulevard and Mableton Parkway on May 31.

Officers were able track down a stolen vehicle based on an alert from a Flock license plate recognition notification. The suspect pulled over to the side of the road, jumped out of the truck and ran off. Officers quickly caught up to him and arrested him. Police say the suspect stole the truck at knifepoint earlier that day.

He was also a wanted fugitive for a weapons convictions in Georgia.

The arrest is a prime example of how police in Cobb County are catching violent criminals quickly.

“We’re able to actually help locate these individuals, even if they’ve again switched jurisdictions, even if they’ve driven down the road, even if they’ve crossed county lines,” said Holly Beilin, who works in external affairs for Flock Safety.

“We’ve now retrained the way that we patrol. Our officers now converge to an area and sort of surround it, if you will, and look at where could that suspect (could) possibly be,” said Chuck McPhilamy, Public Information Officer for the Marietta Police Department.

The Marietta Police Department recently helped the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office catch a murder suspect. Police say the suspect shot and killed a man in Woodstock earlier this month.

Two different Flock cameras flagged the suspect’s vehicle.

“When officers read the note and realized this is a suspect wanted for murder, certainly it got everyone’s attention. They were able to box that suspect in, preventing the need for a chase,” said McPhilamy.

Police say the cameras also help to prevent police chases in certain situations.

“I automatically get an alert. The vast majority of those cars can drive right past without the need for us to stop it; we now know if that vehicle has a warrant associated with it,” said McPhilamy.

