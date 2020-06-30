Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Worth $8.85 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 17.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- The reduction in household activities by the use of a robotic vacuum cleaner is the primary factor driving market growth as well as the augmented need for robotic vacuum cleaners by the customers is a substantial concept catalyzing market growth

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market was valued at USD 2.48 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.85 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview

The reduction in household activities by the use of a robotic vacuum cleaner is the primary factor driving market growth. Modern households are becoming more computerized, thereby delivering suitability and reducing time spent on house chores. While vacuum cleaners have made home cleaning more manageable, they create noise and increase bulk for everyday use. The developed robot is disk-shaped, equipped with vacuuming technology, and controlled by Arduino Mega microcontroller. It draws the dirt via a retractable dustbin on top of which a cooling fan is mounted, and two sweepers are driven by a 3 V DC motor.

The augmented need for robotic vacuum cleaners by the customers is a substantial concept catalyzing market growth. The features which capture the customers' attention for purchasing the robotic vacuum cleaners are the filter mechanisms that remove 99.97% dust particles of size 0.3 micron. The size of the robotic vacuum is vital since it determines the cleaning capacity. The day of cleaning can be scheduled. New models of the vacuum cleaner come with WiFi capability, and this feature allows us to program this chore through the smartphone. The change in lifestyle, increased disposable income, rapid urbanization, and growing population and rise in purchase power are the other factors which boost the market growth. The rise of technological advances in robotic vacuum cleaners is predicted to support market growth. The iRobot Corporation introduced the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal in India. The Roomba i7+ presents a novel approach of intelligence and automation to robotic vacuum cleaners with the ability to learn, map, and adapt to a home's floor plan. The major players in the market are iRobot Corporation, Ecovacs Robotics, Xiaomi Corporation, Beijing Roborock Technology Co., Ltd, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Neato Robotics, Inc, Cecotec Innovaciones S.L, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Dyson Ltd.

