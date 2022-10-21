Is This A Robotics Company With No True Competitors? Meet AvaWatz

By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

Addison, Texas --News Direct-- AvaWatz Inc.

In many collaborative industries, effective communication, project management and systems for effective teamwork are now considered essential.

As the demand for robots increases in various industries, the need for collaborative robots (cobots) is also seemingly rising — basic robots might not be able to effectively complete various tasks for companies that demand collaborative elements without complicated programming to do so.

AvaWatz Inc. is a decision intelligence tech firm that supplies for the growing demand for cobots. The company created a product platform called ARYA that enables teams of mobile robotic agents to work together — either independently or alongside human partners — to perform complex multipart tasks.

Powerful machine-learning methods combine the capabilities of individual mobile robots into a unified system for collaborative detection, decisioning and action. ARYA is scalable to support a range of indoor and outdoor scenarios.

Cobots can be used in a variety of fields to perform tasks that are too difficult, dangerous or tedious for humans alone. Cobot teams are adaptable and might help solve challenging problems for public- and private-sector customers in industries such as the military, aviation, search and rescue, construction, infrastructure and transportation.

The U.S. Air Force, Army and Department of Homeland Security are funding AvaWatz research and development to advance the existing technology.

As robotic technology increases — as has been seen in recent years with the development of drones, self-driving cars and industrial mobile robots — the need for learning platforms that can assist cobot teams may also increase.

An Emerging Field With Unique Opportunity And Growth?

AvaWatz is a unique company because wherever there is a need for cobot teams, there is a need for programming to make them work. The company says it doesn’t have any true competitors yet because robotic manufacturers are customers, not competitors.

Cobots likely aren’t going away anytime soon. In 2021, the global collaborative robots market size was valued at $1.01 billion and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 31.5% from 2022 to 2030. More than 500 companies are making products in the robotic industry, and because of the adaptability of AvaWatz technology, they are potential customers.

AvaWatz says it has the technology to reach a huge market with virtually no competitors and only potential clients. This is a feat few companies might be able to boast of.

