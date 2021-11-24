Robotics maker AutoStore doubles revenue, warns of margin impact

OSLO (Reuters) -AutoStore faces a tight supply of certain components that will impact earnings margins in the short term, the Norwegian robotics company said on Wednesday after posting a 95% surge in third-quarter revenue to $84.7 million.

The maker of automated warehouse technology, of which SoftBank owns close to a 40% stake, last month became Norway's most valuable new stock market listing in two decades.

The company maintained its revenue outlook of around $300 million this year, increasing to more than $500 million for 2022 with a medium-term outlook for annual growth of around 40%.

AutoStore currently faces a tight supply of certain parts and materials, however, and although this will not impact growth it is likely to have an effect on its earnings.

"This situation will have some short-term impact on margins," AutoStore said.

Building on the momentum of its Oct. 20 initial public offering, AutoStore's shares have since risen 29% to become Norway's fifth-most valuable listed firm and the second-biggest without a strategic government stake.

