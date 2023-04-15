Robots in the Big Apple: Robo-trash cans patrolling New York plaza make friends, creep out some

Robots aren't just lining up to do dangerous jobs such as helping police, fighting fires or assisting in disaster zones. They may wind up taking out the trash, too.

Researchers at Cornell University recently deployed a pair of robotic trash cans in New York to test how people would respond to them. Video of the trash cans, which were equipped with 360-degree cameras and move on retrofitted hoverboards, was presented last month at the 2023 International Conference on Human-Robot Interaction.

"Our video shows that people in public generally welcome the robots, that the robots encourage social interaction among strangers, that people feel pressure to generate garbage for the robots, and that people's interactions assume the robots' awareness of each other," the researchers said.

Robots deployed to pick up trash in New York City?

The researchers introduced two trash cans, one for refuse, another for recycling, in Astor Place in Manhattan within New York City, a site with tables, chairs and umbrellas for people to congregate.

While the trash barrels are technically robots, they are not autonomous, meaning they cannot act on their own, Wendy Ju, an associate professor at Cornell Tech's Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute, and one of the researchers, told USA TODAY.

A remote operator controlled the robot during the study, she said. "This is a common technique used in human-computer interaction research to gather data to build interactions around things people are likely to do in response to a more intelligent system," Ju said.

Cornell University researchers placed trash barrel robots in New York City to see how people interact with the robots in public spaces.

In general, people were accepting of the robots and, in some cases, even sought to make friends with – and reward – the robots, based on the video presented. One person slightly moved one of the robots when it apparently got stuck on an uneven surface. Another moved a chair to make room for the robot to patrol the area.

One person attempted to draw the trash can robot to him to take his trash. "Good boy," he said when it followed him and got close enough for the man to toss the trash in the can. When a bystander noted that the man had tossed trash into a recycling-only trash can, the person removed the trash and tossed into the approaching trash can. "It's OK, they are leaning," he said.

When one trash can hovered near a woman sitting at a table, she told another person out of the frame, "It knows I've been sitting here long enough, I should give it something," she said. She held up a plastic cup and called to the recycling robot, "Come here, buddy!" and when it did, she tossed the cup in the can and said, "Good job."

But not everyone appreciated the robots. When they moved toward someone approaching with trash to toss, the woman said, "That's creepy." Another person appeared to lightly kick a robot as it drew near and another give a robot the middle finger.

The findings can help train future robots with how to predict human behaviors and respond properly. So, apparently they will need to have thick skins.

"Since these robots will be deployed amongst people who are not trained to work with the robot, the robots need to be designed to anticipate all the different things everyday people are likely to do," Ju said.

