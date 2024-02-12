Robots will take center stage Thursday at Alachua County Public Schools

The annual VEX Robotics Competition for Alachua County Public Schools will be held on Thursday, Feb. 15. Here's what you need to know:

Who will compete?

Over 160 elementary and middle school students from across the district will compete. Around 50 registered teams will show off their skills to event judges.

Two robotics tournaments will run simultaneously: one for elementary schools and one for middle schools.

What's it about?

Teams will demonstrate skills in developing, building and operating robots to perform specific tasks. There will be team skills contests and a Teamwork Challenge where teams from different schools must work together to earn points.

Teams can win multiple awards, but prominent ones include an Excellence Award, Teamwork Challenge Award, Skills Award and Design Award. The Excellence and Teamwork Challenge awards will qualify for the state tournament.

Three elementary school and three middle school teams will go to the statewide competition.

The winning teams will represent the district in the Central/North Florida State Vex Competitions in March, giving them a chance to go on to compete at the World Competition in May.

Where will the competition be held?

The Lincoln Middle School gymnasium, at 1001 SE 12th St.

When will it start?

The opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. with lunch for competitors and judges at 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

The competition will begin shortly after, running from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. Closing ceremony and awards will take place about 15 minutes after the final match.

Who can I contact for more information?

Chris Dodyk at (330) 416-2917 or Kelley Kostamo at (352) 278-1244.

