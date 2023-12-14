Robots, drones give local SWAT teams new tools in dangerous situations

Dec. 14—It's one of the most dangerous situations law enforcement officers face: A suspect barricades himself inside a building, believed to be armed.

What is he armed with? Does he have hostages? If so, are they hurt? How do negotiators communicate with the suspect?

Enter the robots.

Leaders of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and regional SWAT team say robotics and drone technology add crucial tools for law enforcement to protect public and deputy safety, find endangered people and gather information during an emergency.

The sheriff's office demonstrated drone technology Wednesday for this news outlet at the Montgomery County Regional Training Center in Vandalia.

Each robot has its own purpose.

The robot used by the regional SWAT team during an October standoff in Clayton — where a man shot a Clayton police officer before shooting himself — is equipped with an arm and claw that can be used to open doors and pick up items on the scene.

It has a telescoping pole that allows for video surveillance, and the bot can also carry a backpack filled with supplies or items that police want to pass off to someone in distress. A phone, for example, can be given to a person this way.

"We utilize this technology to keep a live person out of a critical situation," said Montgomery County Capt. Ted Jackson, who has served on the regional SWAT team for more than 20 years.

"They help us gather intel that we can use to help hurt people and come to a resolution."

The sheriff's department's MK-8 robot, which was created by a New Jersey-based technology company, is designed to carry itself up staircases and over piles of clothing and debris. The "8″ in its name represents its eight staggered wheels, which are all powered by a different motor.

This robot is important in standoff situations where people are inside a building that's packed with their possessions — so much so that deputies cannot see the floor. Streck said law enforcement are more frequently coming into situations with apparent hoarding.

These small bots are equipped with a camera that allows deputies and SWAT team members to survey an enclosed space and determine who is inside the building, what injuries may exist and more, Jackson said.

Drones are also used by local law enforcement to locate missing people, like endangered older adults who fled into wooded areas in their communities, according to Jackson.

'A lot has changed'

"It really brings peace of mind," said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. "This is for the safety of suspects, victims and the SWAT team."

The sheriff's office purchases robotics through its seized assets, which can only be used to cover certain law enforcement expenses under Ohio law.

Streck said the sheriff's office purchases military-grade technology for emergency response: not the kind of products people can easily purchase through retailers. But the demand for this equipment is very high given conflicts occurring internationally, and many technology companies don't have the supply to sell to police agencies.

Robots the sheriff's office is able to acquire range from $14,000 to $48,000 and weigh from 10-60 pounds. Larger metropolitan areas, like Los Angeles and New York City, have large policing robots that can cost $250,000 or more.

At the beginning of Streck's experience serving with regional SWAT, he said the team used an old bread truck to store equipment while responding to scenes. Now the sheriff's office not only has an armored multi-purpose vehicle, but also two robots and two drones. A third robot has been ordered and is expected to arrive this week.

"A lot has changed in 20, 30 years, and we've seen many advancements in technology," Streck said. "But I feel so much better, more confident knowing our operators are safer and that we aren't sending bodies into a dangerous situation."