Robots go live, Nordstrom Rack sets opening time, downtown biz moves, another to close

Three Moxi robots went live at MultiCare Capital Medical Center this week, continuing a recent trend for the health care system that began earlier this year.

The robots, which can travel along hallways, enter rooms and even push elevator buttons, are designed to reduce the trips and steps previously taken by employees to retrieve medication or supplies. They do not interact with patients.

The robots were first introduced at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane and so far have saved staff about 5 million steps, according to health system data.

By having the robots do this kind of work, hospital employees, whether it’s nurses or other positions, can focus on their primary job and do not have to constantly travel between departments, said Shanon Watkins, chief nursing executive.

Capital Medical Center also does not have a pneumatic tube system, common to some hospitals to send information and materials, plus the hospital, like many in the area, faces increased patient volumes while it deals with industry-wide labor shortages.

The robots are in use at Deaconess, Tacoma General, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, Capital Medical and by early fall, Good Samaritan in Puyallup, said MultiCare spokesman Scott Thompson.

The robots are the product of Diligent Robotics, a five-year old business based in Austin, Texas. Chief Executive and co-founder Andrea Thomaz and her staff have been on site the past four weeks to tune the machines to the needs of the hospital and staff, she said. Thomaz earned her doctorate in machine learning and robotics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Other business happenings

The eagerly awaited Nordstrom Rack, which disclosed plans earlier this year that it was coming to Olympia, has set a time and date for the opening of its west Olympia store, the longtime Northwest retailer announced.

The 32,000-square-foot store at 1200 Cooper Point Road SW will open at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. The grand opening will feature light bites, gift card giveaways, coffee and more, according to the business.

Nordstrom Rack is the company’s off-price, sister-brand department store chain founded in 1973.

Nordstrom last had a store in this area at South Sound Center in Lacey in the early 1990s. It was called Nordstrom Place Two.

A sign on the Nordstrom Rack building alerts passersby to the opening date.

Happy Hour Olympia, a downtown Olympia wine bar at the corner of Capitol Way and State Avenue, will close, the business announced on social media.

“We have big news and we’re so sorry to tell you that Happy Hour will close at the end of this month,” the post reads. “It’s been an amazing ride and we will miss you! We will be open regular hours through Thursday, August 31st!”

Meanwhile, Sound and Vision Living, a downtown Olympia home decor store that used to be on Fourth Avenue, opens at its new address at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, said co-owner Nicole Durden, who runs the store with business and life partner, Dan Durden.

Nicole said they loved their old location, but feel the new site at 114 Capitol Way N. is in a busier area and has the “walkability” the previous location did not have.

Sound and Vision Living sells new, mid-century modern and vintage items for the home, including furniture, as well as gifts and art.

The business is open 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

The Creative Office, a longtime office supplies business in downtown Olympia, has acquired Crains Total Office, which operated in space on Fourth Avenue East at Quince Street Northeast. All employees at Crains became employees of The Creative Office on Aug. 1.

“Our teams will continue to provide the service and expertise of space planning and design, and installation as well as the furniture, office supplies, printing and promotional and logo wear for customers,” said Crains Total Office President Greg Seals in a statement.

Crains Total Office now operates out of The Creative Office location at 721 Legion Way SE.

The Creative Office is a retail business, but doesn’t operate a traditional storefront, President Lowell Gordon said. Customers can call to order their supplies, or order them via the Creative Office website, then pick them up at the Legion Way address, he said.

Oly Arts, the eight-year-old multiplatform publication focused on arts and cultural events in South Sound, has transitioned to a nonprofit, the organization announced.

The publication will still be based in Olympia but will now expand coverage to Tacoma and surrounding areas, according to a news release.

Leaders of the new Oly Arts nonprofit are arts writer Alec Clayton, online publication expert Gabi Clayton, creative director John Serembe and visual artist Lynette Charters Serembe.

Founder and author Ned Hayes serves on the board of directors for the new nonprofit.

“I am excited to see what this new team can do with Oly Arts — I’m glad the publication has a great future,” said Billy Thomas, the former owner and publisher, in a statement.

During his tenure, Thomas created the Oly Arts magazine, a format which is being continued on a quarterly basis by the new nonprofit team, according to the release.

Oly Arts plans to expand and grow both its print and digital formats, per the release.

Washington State Employees Credit Union has established a donation account and is accepting contributions to aid relief and recovery efforts on Maui following the wildfire that destroyed the town of Lahaina.

Members of WSECU can visit any branch or call the contact center to make a contribution to the account. Donations will be accepted through Sept. 1, 2023, and then sent to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

WSECU employees have already donated more than $2,000 and the credit union has reached out directly to those members who live on the island.

