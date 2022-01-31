Robots serve meals at Beijing Winter Olympics

Associated Press

Julia Lindquist sat on a bench and patiently waited for her turn at ski jumping practice, all decked out in a red, white and blue jumpsuit with stars on her tiny torso and bars across her arms. Coached by a volunteer with Norwegian roots and a hat to match his heritage, Lindquist is one of dozens of girls and boys whose after-school activity is ski jumping a couple days a week at the Norge Ski Club about 40 miles northwest of Chicago. While this low-lying lake country may not seem like a ski jumping hotbed, there is a hill created by a glacier that has been a home for the sport since 1905.