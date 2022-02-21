Robstown man arrested on manslaughter charges after death of his girlfriend

A man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a Robstown woman early Saturday morning, Robstown police said.

At 2:40 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of Mynier Street. The call came after Torivio Leal, 50, called 911 stating that he had an accidental discharge of a firearm that struck his girlfriend Patricia Blanco.

Shortly after medics arrived, Blanco, 47, was pronounced dead.

Leal was placed under arrest for manslaughter. Police said Leal's actions occurred while he was intoxicated.

The case remains under investigation by the Robstown Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

More: Police, US Marshals arrest 17-year-old in connection to fatal shooting on Prescott Street

More: Teenager killed in shooting on Bolivar Street Saturday morning

Christopher Howley covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Support more coverage like this at Caller.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Robstown man arrested on manslaughter charges