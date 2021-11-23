Robstown police arrest man accused of five armed robberies in one night

Robstown police arrested a man they believe was involved in five armed robberies last Friday.

Friday night, officers responded to armed robberies at five local businesses, the department posted on Facebook. Employees at the businesses gave the officers a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers located the suspect inside of a home in the 900 block of Ruben Chavez Road. The suspect was taken into custody and the weapon used in the robberies was found in the home.

The man was identified by police as 24-year-old Bobby Rodriguez. He is charged with five counts of aggravated robbery.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Robstown police arrest man accused of 5 armed robberies in one night