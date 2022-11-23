Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Alpina Holdings Limited's (Catalist:ZXY) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Alpina Holdings' (Catalist:ZXY) stock increased significantly by 19% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Alpina Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alpina Holdings is:

25% = S$7.3m ÷ S$29m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Alpina Holdings' Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Alpina Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 7.3% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Alpina Holdings' considerable five year net income growth of 26% was to be expected.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 11% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Alpina Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Alpina Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Alpina Holdings' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 9.5% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (91%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

While Alpina Holdings has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Alpina Holdings' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Alpina Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

