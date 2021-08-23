Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In WiseTech Global Limited's (ASX:WTC) Stock?

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 33% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study WiseTech Global's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for WiseTech Global is:

14% = AU$145m ÷ AU$1.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of WiseTech Global's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, WiseTech Global seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 53% seen over the past five years by WiseTech Global. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared WiseTech Global's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 27%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is WiseTech Global fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is WiseTech Global Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

WiseTech Global's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 19% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (81%) of its profits. So it looks like WiseTech Global is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, WiseTech Global has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 20%. As a result, WiseTech Global's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 12% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that WiseTech Global's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

