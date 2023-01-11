Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Singapore Paincare Holdings Limited's (Catalist:FRQ) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Singapore Paincare Holdings' (Catalist:FRQ) stock increased significantly by 5.0% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Singapore Paincare Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Singapore Paincare Holdings is:

16% = S$4.3m ÷ S$26m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.16 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Singapore Paincare Holdings' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Singapore Paincare Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Singapore Paincare Holdings was able to see an impressive net income growth of 25% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Singapore Paincare Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 9.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Singapore Paincare Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Singapore Paincare Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Singapore Paincare Holdings is 42%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 58%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Singapore Paincare Holdings is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

While Singapore Paincare Holdings has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Singapore Paincare Holdings' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Singapore Paincare Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

