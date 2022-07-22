Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Vistry Group PLC's (LON:VTY) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Vistry Group's (LON:VTY) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Vistry Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vistry Group is:

11% = UK£254m ÷ UK£2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Vistry Group's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Vistry Group seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. This certainly adds some context to Vistry Group's moderate 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 7.0% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is VTY worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether VTY is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Vistry Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 46% (implying that the company retains 54% of its profits), it seems that Vistry Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Vistry Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 53%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 12%.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Vistry Group's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

