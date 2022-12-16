Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Dottikon Es Holding AG's (VTX:DESN) Stock?

Dottikon Es Holding (VTX:DESN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 19% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Dottikon Es Holding's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dottikon Es Holding is:

9.9% = CHF74m ÷ CHF754m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Dottikon Es Holding's Earnings Growth And 9.9% ROE

At first glance, Dottikon Es Holding seems to have a decent ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 16% does temper our expectations. That being the case, the significant five-year 28% net income growth reported by Dottikon Es Holding comes as a pleasant surprise. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Dottikon Es Holding's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 2.8% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is DESN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Dottikon Es Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Dottikon Es Holding doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Dottikon Es Holding's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Dottikon Es Holding by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

