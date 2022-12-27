Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Befesa S.A.'s (ETR:BFSA) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Befesa's (ETR:BFSA) stock increased significantly by 46% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Befesa's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Befesa is:

15% = €126m ÷ €846m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.15.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Befesa's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Befesa's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Befesa's moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Befesa's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is BFSA fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Befesa Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Befesa has a three-year median payout ratio of 48%, which implies that it retains the remaining 52% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Befesa has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 56%. As a result, Befesa's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 13% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Befesa's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

