Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Stemmer Imaging AG's (ETR:S9I) Stock?

Stemmer Imaging (ETR:S9I) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 18% over the last month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Stemmer Imaging's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Stemmer Imaging is:

19% = €15m ÷ €78m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.19.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Stemmer Imaging's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Stemmer Imaging's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.7% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Stemmer Imaging's exceptional 24% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Stemmer Imaging's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 3.0%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is S9I worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether S9I is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Stemmer Imaging Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Stemmer Imaging is 38%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 62%. So it seems that Stemmer Imaging is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Stemmer Imaging has been paying dividends over a period of four years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 29% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Stemmer Imaging's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

