Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Leon's Furniture Limited's (TSE:LNF) Stock?

Simply Wall St

Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Leon's Furniture's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Leon's Furniture

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Leon's Furniture is:

12% = CA$111m ÷ CA$953m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.12.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Leon's Furniture's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Leon's Furniture seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 9.4% seen over the past five years by Leon's Furniture.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Leon's Furniture's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 15% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

TSX:LNF Past Earnings Growth June 26th 2020

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for LNF? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Leon's Furniture Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 36% (implying that the company retains 64% of its profits), it seems that Leon's Furniture is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Leon's Furniture has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Leon's Furniture's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Leon's Furniture by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

