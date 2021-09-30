Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation's (NYSE:COG) Stock?

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 43% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Cabot Oil & Gas' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cabot Oil & Gas is:

12% = US$273m ÷ US$2.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Cabot Oil & Gas' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Cabot Oil & Gas' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Cabot Oil & Gas' significant 45% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Cabot Oil & Gas' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 3.7%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is COG fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Cabot Oil & Gas Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Cabot Oil & Gas is 44%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 56%. So it seems that Cabot Oil & Gas is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Cabot Oil & Gas has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 23% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Cabot Oil & Gas' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 29%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Cabot Oil & Gas' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

