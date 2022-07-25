Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Eagle Materials Inc.'s (NYSE:EXP) Stock?

Eagle Materials' (NYSE:EXP) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Eagle Materials' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Eagle Materials is:

33% = US$374m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.33 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Eagle Materials' Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Eagle Materials has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 12% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 12% net income growth seen by Eagle Materials over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Eagle Materials' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 17% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Eagle Materials fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Eagle Materials Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Eagle Materials' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 7.8% (implying that it retains 92% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Besides, Eagle Materials has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 7.1% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 27%.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Eagle Materials' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

