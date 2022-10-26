Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE:NOC) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Northrop Grumman's (NYSE:NOC) stock increased significantly by 18% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Northrop Grumman's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Northrop Grumman is:

42% = US$5.7b ÷ US$14b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.42 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Northrop Grumman's Earnings Growth And 42% ROE

First thing first, we like that Northrop Grumman has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Northrop Grumman's moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Northrop Grumman's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is NOC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NOC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Northrop Grumman Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Northrop Grumman has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 25% (or a retention ratio of 75%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Northrop Grumman has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 27%. Regardless, Northrop Grumman's ROE is speculated to decline to 27% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Northrop Grumman's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

