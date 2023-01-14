Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Pangaea Logistics Solutions' (NASDAQ:PANL) stock increased significantly by 21% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Pangaea Logistics Solutions' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

See our latest analysis for Pangaea Logistics Solutions

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pangaea Logistics Solutions is:

26% = US$92m ÷ US$358m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.26 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that Pangaea Logistics Solutions has an impressive ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 27% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Given the circumstances, the significant 49% net income growth seen by Pangaea Logistics Solutions over the last five years is not surprising.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Pangaea Logistics Solutions' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 62% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 9.9% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (90%) of its profits. So it looks like Pangaea Logistics Solutions is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Pangaea Logistics Solutions is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of four years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Pangaea Logistics Solutions' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here