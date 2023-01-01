Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Eagle Materials Inc.'s (NYSE:EXP) Stock?

Eagle Materials' (NYSE:EXP) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Eagle Materials' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Eagle Materials is:

36% = US$421m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.36.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Eagle Materials' Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Eagle Materials has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 14% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for Eagle Materials' moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Eagle Materials' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 15% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Eagle Materials fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Eagle Materials Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In Eagle Materials' case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 7.9% (or a retention ratio of 92%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Moreover, Eagle Materials is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 8.2%. However, Eagle Materials' future ROE is expected to decline to 24% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Eagle Materials' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

