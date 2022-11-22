Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Prologis, Inc.'s (NYSE:PLD) Stock?

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Prologis' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Prologis is:

11% = US$4.2b ÷ US$40b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.11.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Prologis' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Prologis' ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.9% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Prologis' decent 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Prologis' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for PLD? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Prologis Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Prologis seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 51%, meaning the company retains only 49% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Besides, Prologis has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 58% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Prologis' future ROE will drop to 6.6% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Prologis' performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

