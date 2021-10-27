Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In TFI International Inc.'s (TSE:TFII) Stock?

TFI International (TSE:TFII) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.7% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study TFI International's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TFI International is:

24% = US$487m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.24 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

TFI International's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that TFI International has an impressive ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 22%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 26% net income growth seen by TFI International was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that TFI International's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for TFII? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is TFI International Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

TFI International's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 25%, meaning the company retains 75% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like TFI International is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, TFI International is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 18% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with TFI International's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

