Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Just Life Group Limited's (NZSE:JLG) Stock?

Just Life Group (NZSE:JLG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 28% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Just Life Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Just Life Group is:

12% = NZ$3.2m ÷ NZ$27m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every NZ$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of NZ$0.12.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Just Life Group's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Just Life Group seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. This probably goes some way in explaining Just Life Group's moderate 13% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Just Life Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.4%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Just Life Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Just Life Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Just Life Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 70% (which means it retains 30% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Just Life Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Just Life Group's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Just Life Group and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

