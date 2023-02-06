Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Cryosite Limited's (ASX:CTE) Stock?

Cryosite (ASX:CTE) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 29% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Cryosite's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cryosite is:

73% = AU$1.4m ÷ AU$1.9m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.73 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Cryosite's Earnings Growth And 73% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Cryosite has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 12% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 43% net income growth seen by Cryosite over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Cryosite's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 43% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Cryosite fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Cryosite Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Cryosite is 36%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 64%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Cryosite is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Cryosite is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Cryosite's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Cryosite visit our risks dashboard for free.

