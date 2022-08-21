Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Bisalloy Steel Group Limited's (ASX:BIS) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Bisalloy Steel Group's (ASX:BIS) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Bisalloy Steel Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bisalloy Steel Group is:

25% = AU$13m ÷ AU$54m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.25.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Bisalloy Steel Group's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Bisalloy Steel Group has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Bisalloy Steel Group's exceptional 40% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Bisalloy Steel Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 26% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Bisalloy Steel Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Bisalloy Steel Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Bisalloy Steel Group's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 44%, meaning the company retains 56% of its income. So it seems that Bisalloy Steel Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Bisalloy Steel Group has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Bisalloy Steel Group's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Bisalloy Steel Group.

