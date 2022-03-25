Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Energy Services of America Corporation's (NASDAQ:ESOA) Stock?

Energy Services of America's (NASDAQ:ESOA) stock is up by a considerable 25% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Energy Services of America's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Energy Services of America is:

32% = US$11m ÷ US$35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.32 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Energy Services of America's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Energy Services of America has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 11% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 46% net income growth seen by Energy Services of America over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 4.3% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Energy Services of America's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Energy Services of America Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Energy Services of America doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Energy Services of America's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Energy Services of America by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

