Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In CapitaLand India Trust's (SGX:CY6U) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that CapitaLand India Trust's (SGX:CY6U) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study CapitaLand India Trust's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CapitaLand India Trust is:

13% = S$192m ÷ S$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.13 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

CapitaLand India Trust's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, CapitaLand India Trust seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 6.5%. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why CapitaLand India Trust saw little to no growth in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 5.2% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is CY6U fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is CapitaLand India Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 49% (implying that the company keeps 51% of its income) over the last three years, CapitaLand India Trust has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, CapitaLand India Trust has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 104% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 9.3%) over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with CapitaLand India Trust's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

