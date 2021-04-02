Robust U.S. employment growth expected in March, jobs deficit remains large

FILE PHOTO: Construction workers wait in line to do a temperature test to return to the job site
Lucia Mutikani
·5 min read

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. employers likely stepped up hiring in March amid increased vaccinations and more pandemic relief money from the government, which would cement expectations for a boom that could push this year's economic growth to the strongest since 1984.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is also expected to show people, mostly women, wading back into the labor market, drawn by those brightening economic prospects. But the labor market is hardly out of the woods yet, with the jobs deficit still huge and long-term unemployment becoming entrenched.

"The economy is on fire, fueled by vaccines and government stimulus," said Sung Won Sohn, a finance and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "All the stars are lined up to surprise us on the upside."

Nonfarm payrolls likely surged by 647,000 jobs last month after increasing by 379,000 in February, according to a Reuters survey of economists. That would be the biggest gain since October. Estimates ranged from as low as 115,000 to as high as 1.1 million jobs.

Friday's report marks a painful anniversary for the labor market. The March 2020 employment report was the first to reflect the mandatory closures of non-essential businesses such as restaurants, bars and gyms to slow the onset of the just-emerging COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 1.7 million jobs were lost that month, and another 20.7 million would vanish the next.

Even if the March 2021 employment gains come in as estimated, it would leave the labor market roughly 8.8 million jobs shy of its peak level in February 2020. Economists estimate it could take at least two years to recoup the more than 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning, the United States had administered 147.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 189.5 million doses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package approved in March is sending additional $1,400 checks to qualified households and fresh funding for businesses.

That led to a significant improvement in labor market conditions last month. Reports this week showed a measure of factory employment jumped in March to the highest since February 2018, while layoffs announced by U.S. companies were the fewest in more than 2-1/2 years.

Small businesses also reported hiring more workers and the Conference Board's measure of household employment rebounded after three straight monthly decreases.

Employment gains last month were likely led by the leisure and hospitality industry, which has borne the brunt of the pandemic. A strong increase in hiring is expected at factories as well as construction sites after being held down by unseasonably cold weather in February.

PENT-UP DEMAND

Economists expect job growth will average at least 700,000 per month in the second and third quarters. That, combined with the fiscal stimulus and about $19 trillion in excess savings accumulated by households during the pandemic, is expected to unleash a powerful wave of pent-up demand.

First-quarter gross domestic product estimates go as high as an annualized rate of 10.0%. The economy grew at a 4.3% pace in the fourth quarter. Growth this year could top 7%, which would be the fastest since 1984. The economy contracted 3.5% in 2020, the worst performance in 74 years.

"Hiring is positioned to ratchet substantially higher as COVID cases are widely expected to continue to retreat, the economy more fully reopens as herd immunity is reached and the benefits of the fiscal stimulus, in part, fuel the release of pent up demand," said Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Strong job growth likely pushed down the unemployment rate, which is forecast falling to 6.0% from 6.2% in February. The unemployment rate has been understated by people misclassifying themselves as being "employed but absent from work."

The anticipated return of more people to the labor force could even raise the jobless rate. The labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one, is expected to have inched up from near 50-year lows. More than 4 million workers, over half of them women, have dropped out of the labor force since February 2020.

"As more schools increase in-person teaching, we may see more rebound in women's labor force participation, perhaps enough to raise the unemployment rate for women as they begin searching for new jobs," said Erica Groshen, senior economic advisor at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

The share of long-term unemployed Americans likely remained elevated in March, leading to an erosion of skills that could make it harder for many to find higher paying jobs. At least 18.2 million Americans were collecting unemployment checks in mid-March.

"The result is a scarring in the labor force that will be hard to overcome," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM in New York. "Studies have shown that the length of time that a person is out of work affects the probability of that person regaining employment."

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Burns and Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Pitts puts on show at Florida's pro day for NFL evaluators

    GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) There was no shortage of Kyle Pitts highlights at Florida's pro day Wednesday, from his measurables to his moves to even his mindset. It was a refresher course for anyone who watched the versatile tight end play last season. Whether he was outjumping, outrunning and outmuscling defensive backs, making linebackers and safeties look silly, or handling his own at the line of scrimmage, Pitts was undoubtedly one of the most dynamic pass catchers in the country in 2020 and possibly the best college player at his position in years, maybe even decades.

  • U.S. to brief Japan, South Korea on North Korea review

    The United States will brief South Korea and Japan on Friday on President Joe Biden's long-awaited review of North Korea policy in talks on Friday that will also cover concerns about a shortage of semi-conductor chips, a senior administration official said on Thursday. Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will hold a full day of talks with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Kitamura, and South Korea's national security adviser, Suh Hoon, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

  • The first movie based on a viral Twitter thread now has a trailer

    Zola shows that, in the era of social media, anything on the internet can be commodified if there's enough interest in it.

  • Japan PM to hold talks with Biden in US visit on April 16

    Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit Washington for talks with President Joe Biden on April 16, the government announced Friday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that Suga will be the first foreign leader to meet Biden in person since he took office in January. Japan is eager to develop close relations with the new U.S. administration and was hoping to schedule Suga's visit earlier in April, or even sooner.

  • Suu Kyi faces new charge under Myanmar's secrets act; wireless internet suspended

    Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election that her party swept. In a new measure to stifle communication about the turmoil, the junta ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained since the coup and the junta had earlier accused her of several minor offences including illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols.

  • Kendall Jenner's Security Increased After Man Is Arrested for Trespassing

    Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner has increased security measures after a man was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing. Get the details on the legal situation.

  • Pakistan, India peace move silences deadly Kashmir frontier

    The machine guns peeking over parapets of small, sandbagged concrete bunkers and the heavy artillery cannons dug deep into Himalayan Kashmir’s rugged terrain have fallen silent. The Line of Control, a highly militarized de facto border that divides the disputed region between the two nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan, and a site of hundreds of deaths, is unusually quiet after the two South Asian neighbors last month agreed to reaffirm their 2003 cease-fire accord. The crackdown by Indian forces and attacks by rebels have continued inside Indian-held Kashmir.

  • Taiwan: Dozens feared dead after train derails inside tunnel

    Rescuers are struggling to access four carriages inside a tunnel that are "badly damaged".

  • The WHO said Europe's vaccine rollout has been 'unacceptably slow'

    The WHO's regional director for Europe said vaccines are the best way out of the pandemic, but they are not being given fast enough.

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in April that are worth your time

    Watch classics like "Legally Blonde" and "The Master" as well as the Netflix original "The Mitchells vs. The Machines."

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Lucas Museum pushes opening to 2023 as COVID-19 protocols slow construction

    The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in L.A. says building construction will run into 2022. Exhibitions and landscaping will follow.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Paramedics say Floyd had no pulse when they arrived

    Moving testimony at the trial of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd.

  • COVID deaths plummet in nursing homes. New report reveals the dramatic fall

    “We are not out of the woods yet, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging.”

  • Legendary UNC coach Roy Williams is (probably) retiring, but the odd timing has many wondering if it's an elaborate prank

    Roy Williams is undoubtedly a college basketball icon, which makes the Hall of Famer's decision to retire on April Fools Day all the more perplexing.

  • Panik added to Blue Jays' roster as Springer goes on IL

    Infielder Joe Panik was put on the Toronto Blue Jays' major league roster and George Springer went on the 10-day injured list, among a dozen roster moves ahead of Thursday’s opener at the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old Panik, a seven-year major league veteran, had agreed to a minor league contract ahead of spring training and was selected from Triple-A Buffalo.

  • Oxfam suspends two aid workers amid sex exploitation claims in DR Congo

    Some staff fear the charity has not learnt the lessons of the 2018 Haiti scandal, the Times reports.

  • India coronavirus: Why have vaccine exports been suspended?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' over Framing documentary

    The singer says she did not watch all of Framing Britney Spears but was nonetheless "embarrassed" by it.