US jobs growth signals tough inflation fight ahead

3
·2 min read
Now Hiring sign
The jobs market is being closely watched amid the fight against inflation

Jobs growth in the US remained robust last month, while wages climbed sharply - signs that the world's largest economy still faces a tough fight as it wrestles to rein in rising prices.

Employers added 263,000 jobs, while average hourly pay rose 5.1% from last year, official figures show.

The unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

The stronger than expected report came despite the US central bank's efforts to cool the economy and stabilise prices by raising interest rates.

The Federal Reserve has lifted borrowing costs this year at the fastest pace since the 1980s, responding to inflation - the rate at which prices are rising - that is running near a 40-year high.

Analysts have been predicting that job creation would weaken, as businesses slow expansion or cut back under the weight of the higher costs.

But while reports of job cuts have started to hit some sectors, such as housing and technology, Friday's report from the US Labor Department suggests the labour market remains solid.

Bars, restaurants and health care firms drove the hiring in November. Job gains were seen even in sectors expected to take a hit, such as construction and manufacturing.

Analysts said that may be good news for workers, given fears that the rising borrowing costs could trigger a painful increase in unemployment.

US employment chart
US employment chart

But they said the strong wage growth will continue to put upward pressure on prices, suggesting the Federal Reserve will keep increasing interest rates in the months ahead.

"It will not have gone unnoticed by Fed officials that average hourly earnings have steadily strengthened over the past three months, exceeding all expectations, and the absolute wrong direction to what they are hoping for," said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

"Yes, it's good that the US labour market is so robust. But it's awfully concerning that wage pressures are continuing to build."

Wages, while climbing, are not rising as fast as prices. Inflation hit 7.7% last month. Though the rate has eased since June, when it reached 9.1%, it remains near a 40-year high.

"We still think a moderation in wage growth is a good bet, but only because we expect payrolls to soften markedly in the first quarter, as a result of both slower gross hiring and rising layoffs," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"The emerging evidence on both is consistent with this story but the Fed will need to see it in the hard employment data."

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks open sharply lower after stronger-than-expected jobs data

    U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday after the November jobs report shows a sign of continued strength in the labor market, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve's policy will remain tighter for longer. The U.S. created a robust 263,000 new jobs in November, a historically strong pace of hiring that threatens to prolong a bout of high U.S. inflation. The unemployment rate held at 3.7%, while the average hourly earnings rose twice as much as forecast. The S&P 500 lost 1%, while the Dow J

  • Inflation may be peaking, but doubts emerge about its decline

    With central banks ratcheting up their response to a global inflation shock, debate is shifting from when they'll win the war to whether faster rising prices are here to stay in a supply-constrained world. The risks of an emerging era of high-inflation have been sketched out by top central bankers, led to debate about whether current inflation targets may prove ruinously strict, and started shaping the views of corporate officials laying plans for the post-pandemic world. Central banks might make some progress toward their inflation targets by raising interest rates and managing demand, Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman said at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

  • Train strikes: RMT union hopeful of offer to end rail dispute

    The RMT says things are "definitely moving" in the pay dispute, with talks to continue over the weekend.

  • Stocks soar after encouraging news from Federal Reserve

    ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis reports on the latest news about the U.S. economy and inflation.

  • Elon Musk's 'peace plan' for Russia-Ukraine war explained

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday invited Elon Musk to visit the war-torn country after the tech billionaire tweeted a peace proposal to end Russia’s invasion. Speaking via video link at the New York Times’ DealBook conference, Zelensky hit back at Musk, stating that only by seeing with his own eyes would he be allowed to “tell us how to end this war … and when we can end it.”

  • US adds 263,000 jobs in November as unemployment rate stays at 3.7%

    Jobs market remains strong even as Fed imposes biggest series of rate rises in decades in effort to tame inflation

  • US hiring tops expectations in November as wages pick up

    US job gains were unexpectedly robust in November despite efforts to cool the economy, while unemployment held steady and wages ticked up, the government reported Friday.

  • US stocks fall as stronger-than-expected jobs report raises fears of continued Fed hawkishness

    Nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 in November, exceeding the expected 200,000 increase, dashing hopes of an easing monetary policy path.

  • Ramaphosa Allies Rally Behind Him as ANC Discusses His Fate

    (Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies closed ranks behind him as the governing party’s top leaders consider how to respond to an independent panel’s findings that there may be grounds for his impeachment. The rand rallied and government bond yields fell.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBeverly Hil

  • Philippines needs to find ways to exploit South China Sea resources, says Marcos

    The Philippines must find a way to explore for oil and gas in the South China Sea even without a deal with China, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday, emphasising his country's right to exploit energy reserves in the contested waterway. Talks over joint energy exploration between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea had been terminated, the previous government said in June, citing constitutional constraints and issues of sovereignty. Marcos' remarks came after his foreign affairs secretary said in August Manila was open to new talks with China on oil and gas exploration and that a deal with China or any other country must comply with Philippine laws.

  • Tears and fury in Kherson at Russian shelling

    STORY: "Ukraine will win. We will get through it. Ukrainian Armed Forces onward, may they kill those vermin," said Inna Sydorchuk, 52, a resident of one of the damaged apartment blocks.Locals hugged Ukrainian servicemen and asked not to leave Kherson. The soldiers shared water and provisions.The shelling disconnected Kherson residents from newly restored electricity, according to Yaroslav Yanushevych, Kherson governor.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of incessantly shelling Kherson, the southern Ukrainian city that it abandoned earlier this month.

  • Over 73,000 'gotaways' at southern border in November, highest ever recorded

    There were more than 73,000 illegal immigrants that managed to evade Border Patrol agents in November, believed to the highest number ever recorded at the southern border.

  • Austan Goolsbee to run Chicago Fed after Evans exits

    (Reuters) -Austan Goolsbee, a former economic advisor to the Obama White House, will take over as the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago when its current chief Charles Evans exits in January under the central bank's age-based mandatory retirement rules. Goolsbee, 53, chaired the Council of Economic Advisors under Democratic President Barack Obama. A University of Chicago Booth School of Business economist, he helped develop an index of online inflation, and in his new role will vote on the Fed's interest-rate-setting panel next year as the central bank continues to wage its toughest battle with inflation in 40 years.

  • Georgia's GOP Lieutenant Governor Reveals Why He Didn't Vote For Herschel Walker

    Geoff Duncan told CNN he could not bring himself to vote for either candidate.

  • November jobs report is most important data for inflation this year- and not in a good way

    The November jobs report on Friday is the more important than any other data report this entire year - and not in a good way, a leading economist said.

  • Five Festive Friday Eve's is celebrating their 28th year of presenting an exciting series of free family-oriented holiday events

    Brhett Vickery is inside The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement at a new shop that features fair trade products and amazing coffee.

  • Treasury yields jump, led by 2-year rate, after November jobs report

    U.S. bond yields jump as a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report for November prompts traders to boost the chances of a 5% or higher fed-funds rate by March.

  • I Don't Trust This Party

    What I'm hearing lately almost amounts to irrational exuberance -- here's why I'll join the fun, but have an eye on the exits.

  • Lordstown Motors gets OK to ship its first batch of electric trucks

    The company announced Tuesday that the first units of the initial batch of 500 trucks were leaving the plant after they passed safety tests and hit several key benchmarks needed to be sold.

  • Putin explains Scholz why he terrorises Ukrainians with strikes on energy facilities

    The Kremlin has reported on a telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, and Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany. Source: European Pravda Details: The Kremlin has stated that the conversation took place at the initiative of the German side.