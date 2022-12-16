Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant's Live Show is Off to a Rocky Start
But Juan Dixon comes to the rescue by sitting in the "hot seat."
But Juan Dixon comes to the rescue by sitting in the "hot seat."
The outgoing House speaker said there was “a need for an intervention" with the former president.
Ahead of Kelli Giddish's final episode of 'Law and Order: SVU,' actress Mariska Hargitay said goodbye to her longtime co-star on Instagram. Kelli Giddish leaving made Mariska emotional.
You don't want to spend $99 on this!
Ellen DeGeneres' DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, died Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's report. The reality star was 40.
"Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.
Later that day, Elon Musk's mom accompanied him to Heidi Klum's costume party. Maye Musk previously appeared with him at the Met Gala and on "SNL."
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are reaping the benefits of his World Series win in addition to his new two-year $86 million deal with the New York Mets, in St. Barts.
Cards cost ‘only $99 each’ and ‘would make a great Christmas gift’, says former president in ‘major announcement’ video
A 36-year-old Michigan man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped and repeatedly raped a woman, threatening to "rip out her throat."
Donald Trump on Thursday announced the digital trading card NFTs along with a sweepstakes to win a meeting with him that was valued as "priceless."
58-year-old supermodel Elle Macpherson stepped out in a string bikini, while flaunting her fit figure on Tuesday. The former "Friends" actress shared her fitness and wellness tips on her blog.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touched a little on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan series. Here, all they shared.
TV host Jay Leno has made a remarkable recovery following an accidental gasoline fire in his garage, and has just shared the first photos post-surgery.
A day after bidding farewell to 'Superman,' Henry Cavill has found his next role big role. He'll star in a TV series based on the '80s game 'Warhammer.'
The reactions to Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries reveal the difference between social expectations in the U.S. and Britain.
Russia launched a massive attack, deploying over 60 missiles, to distract the attention of Ukraine's air defences. Source: Yuriy Ihnat, Spokesman for Ukrainian Air Force, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote: "At this moment, we have information on over 60 missiles that flew over Ukraine.
The former White House chief strategist said, “I can’t do this anymore.”
A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said.
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to […]
In the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry said Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were treated very differently by the British press.