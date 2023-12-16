Rocco Fucillo remembered as a man of action who cared deeply about his community and state

Dec. 16—FAIRMONT — During his career, Rocco S. Fucillo had served in various leadership positions in local and state government and higher education while finding enough time to earn a second-degree black belt in karate.

On Tuesday, after moving into hospice care a few weeks ago, he died of terminal cancer at the age of 62. He will be remembered by some as a cheerleader and by others as a coach who knew how to write a game plan and get things done, all for the benefit of Marion and Monongalia counties and West Virginia.

Recalling a scene from the 1970s, Randall Kocsis, of Fairmont, said his first encounter with Fucillo was at Miller Junior High School in the 1970s. He said Fucillo, who lived just two blocks from the school, brought in his game of "Trouble" every morning and with a group of students played the game every morning before class in the school auditorium.

"I knew then I wanted to be his friend," Kocsis said. However, Kocsis said he never approached Fucillo or the group to join in for fear of being rejected.

A couple of years passed and Kocsis and Fucillo, who knew of each other but were not yet friends, ended up in classes together at Fairmont Senior High where, as freshmen, they tried to take over the Spanish Club.

"We, for whatever reason, had an interest in the Spanish Club so we had that first meeting and, on a whim, I nominated Rocco for the position of president of the Spanish Club his freshman year of high school, which was arguably the beginning of his political career," Kocsis said. "He didn't win, of course."

During Fucillo's career, after graduating with a bachelor's degree from then-Fairmont State College and later entering West Virginia University's College of Law, Fucillo made different attempts to enter politics. He ran for Marion County Prosecuting Attorney and the West Virginia House of Delegates. He was also a finalist on two different occasions for the role of president at Fairmont State University, in 2017 and in the spring of this year.

Kocsis said at each point when Fucillo came close to winning, he never gave up. Instead, Fucillo set a huge example for others.

"I think about that commitment and the way he dealt with this cancer challenge and the way he always remained optimistic in spite of adversity, he continued to fight," Kocsis said. "And to me that is by far one of the best examples of inspiration that I have been exposed to in my life."

A year-and-a-half ago, Kocsis said he called up Fucillo and together they agreed to get together at least once a week. They'd go to dinner at the Fairmont Field Club, Say Boys or Mama de Roma or sit at Fucillo's house and watch pro wrestling on pay-per-view, one of Fucillo's guilty pleasures. But, more than that, they were always there for each other through good and bad times.

"He was always the type of guy that you could call on. You can get together with him. And when you were facing an issue whether it be legal, a life challenge he would listen and provide you with solid counsel, solid counsel. So he's a friend who helped me navigate various challenges that I've faced," Kocsis said.

Kocsis said he will never forget the night when they were both students at Fairmont State when Fucillo called him up and asked if he wanted to go on a double date. At the time, Kocsis wasn't dating anyone, but Fucillo convinced him to go out with this coed name Janette. Kocsis had no idea what would transpire calling it "a quasi-double date" during a phone interview.

"I think and I know that if it had not been for Rocco Fucillo picking up the phone and saying 'Hey, what are you doing?' and 'you have any interest in going on this date?', my entire life would be different than what it is today," Kocsis said. "But we would always talk about the best thing that he ever did, which was introduce me to my future wife."

His time at Fairmont State proved to be life-changing, not only because he was a first-generation college student, but because he made friendships that would last a lifetime.

Fucillo's friend Nick Fantasia, whom he met in college, describes Fucillo as the eternal optimist.

"He thought the Pirates could win," Fantasia said.

Fantasia and Fucillo worked together on different economic development initiatives. Fucillo was a member of the Marion Regional Development Corp., of which Fantasia serves as president. They worked on such initiatives as the Marion County Chamber of Commerce program Marion Remote, a program Fucillo designed to attract remote workers to live in Marion County during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, each time, Fucillo stepped foot in the state capitol in Charleston, he not only had his primary employer, West Virginia University where he was Senior Advisor/Director of State Government Relations, in mind, he thought big picture.

"And, you know, to his credit, when he was doing higher ed stuff for WVU, if there was an opportunity to help Fairmont State, if there was an opportunity to help Pierpont [Community & Technical College] while he was doing his job, he would help Pierpont and help Fairmont State," Fantasia said.

Rob Alsop, of Morgantown, served with Fucillo in two different eras — once in the Gov. Ray Tomblin administration and a second time at WVU. Alsop said West Virginia just lost a "a terrific guy." Alsop was there when Fucillo was named interim secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

"He did a fabulous job for the state," Alsop said. "He really had the best interests of the kids and the folks who need DHHR services to heart and, you know, he just he hit it head on."

Alsop and Fucillo later worked together doing government relations for WVU during the time when the university moved its campus in Montgomery to Beckley, which he described as "a big lift."

"...A lot of hard conversations moving forward and you know, he had the ability to develop relationships and the trust in the legislature to move that across the finish line," Alsop said.

On Friday, WVU President E. Gordon Gee issued a statement on Fucillo's passing honoring his commitment to the gold and blue and to WVU sports as well.

"He left no task unchecked and no stone unturned in his efforts for West Virginia University," Gee stated. "He worked with state and local policymakers to make our University, community and region a better place for everyone. He helped faculty, staff and students engage with their elected leaders, so they could share their views and ideas to improve our state. He was not just our colleague; he was our friend, and we are better for having known him and worked with him. We celebrate his contributions and remember his legacy."

Travis Mollohan, associate vice president for government relations at WVU also worked closely with Fucillo. He said the stress of the job was simply made easier due to Fucillo.

"We both loved politics and spoke constantly about the issues of the day," Mollohan said. "We talked about the books we were reading and the movies we were watching. And we followed what was happening in each other's lives."

Mollohan said he was one of the first people to know about Fucillo's struggle with cancer.

"Through all the ups and downs, Rocco's faith in his friends, his family, and his beliefs never wavered. He wasn't just my friend; he was my brother. I will miss him dearly," Mollohan said.

Now, back to the black belt in karate. It's not often that one gets to study under your former classmate, friend, and former co-worker, but that's what Marion County Circuit Court Judge Pat Wilson was to Fucillo. They went to Fairmont State and WVU Law School together and then later worked together when Wilson was Marion County Prosecuting Attorney. Fucillo and Wilson also once had a private law practice together with attorney Chuck Shields.

Wilson said after Fucillo earned his black belt at Wilson's karate dojo, Fucillo then became an instructor, which allowed him to give back to the karate community.

"Rocco was very, very passionate about public service. Trying to do his best in every aspect of his career, whether that be when he was a prosecutor or when he was in private practice, or when he worked for the State of West Virginia, to do everything he could to help people," Wilson said. "And he was always concerned about doing whatever he could to make people's lives better, help them when they were in difficult situations. And he did that throughout his career."

A Marion County Chamber of Commerce board member for six years, Fucillo took part in Marion County Dancing With the Stars in 2022, was named Outstanding Alumni of the Year by Fairmont State and many other accolades over the years. Chamber President Tina Shaw was at a loss for words Friday when asked to comment on Fucillo's life and service to Marion County.

"He touched so many people's hearts just by being him and that's what we're gonna miss," Shaw said.

Family and friends will be received at Immaculate Conception Church, 329 Maryland Ave., Fairmont, Dec. 16 from 10-11:30 a.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Reach Eric Cravey at 304-367-2523.