Rochdale by-election debate cancelled after candidates withdraw

The people of Rochdale will go to the polls on 29 February

A BBC debate featuring candidates in the Rochdale by-election has been cancelled after two participants withdrew in the 24 hours before it was due to be broadcast.

A number of those in the running to be the town's new MP were due to debate on BBC Radio Manchester at 15:00 GMT.

However, the BBC said the withdrawals meant only two candidates were now available to take part.

Coverage of the by-election on 29 February will continue across the BBC.

Eleven people have put themselves forward to be the town's next MP and a number of them had been due to take part in the debate.

A BBC representative said the Conservative and Green candidates were unavailable and "last night, the Labour candidate Azhar Ali, who has been suspended by the party, said he could not make it due to personal circumstances".

"When the Liberal Democrat candidate pulled out this morning, it left just two candidates, Simon Danczuk from Reform UK and George Galloway of the Workers Party for Britain," they added.

"There will still be coverage of the issues in the by-election across the BBC.

The by-election was called following the death of Sir Tony Lloyd, the town's MP, in January.

