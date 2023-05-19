Rochdale grooming gang charged with nearly 80 alleged sex offences against two teenage girls

Ten men have been accused of orchestrating ‘a large-scale’ grooming operation in Rochdale - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Ten men have been accused of orchestrating “a large-scale” grooming operation in Rochdale with 74 alleged sexual offences against two teenage girls.

The offences, said to have been carried out between 2003 and 2008, include rape, sexual activity with an underage girl and trafficking.

Harriet Lavin, prosecuting, described the gang’s alleged offences as a “high-profile, large-scale grooming operation” which had led to 91 individuals being investigated.

Eight out of the ten men appeared on Friday at Manchester and Salford magistrates’ court.

Sheraz Hussain, 39, of Cook Street, Rochdale, has been charged with 12 offences including six counts of raping a girl aged 13 to 15, and six counts of penetrative sexually activity with a child.

Khalid Mahmood, 39, of Wardle Edge, Rochdale, has been charged with rape of a woman and rape of an underage girl.

Shakeel Ahmed, 40, of Spinners Green, Rochdale has been charged with four offences including three counts of rape of an underage girl and penetrative sexual activity with an underage girl.

Amjad Mahmood, 50, of Channing Street, Rochdale has been charged with 22 offences including seven counts of rape of an underage girl, two counts of gross indecency with an underage girl, two counts of indecent assault on an underage girl, two counts of trafficking persons within the United Kingdom for sexual exploitation, five counts of penetrative sexual activity with an underage girl, two counts of assault of an underage girl by penetration, two counts of causing/inciting an underage girl to engage in sexual activity.

Mohammed Zahed, 36, of Midhurst Street, Rochdale has been charged with six counts of penetrative sexual activity with an underage girl.

Naveed Anwar, 38, of Colley Street, Rochdale has been charged with three counts of penetrative sexual activity with an underage girl.

Gulnawaz Khan, 40, of North Street, Rochdale has been charged with five offences including inciting an underage girl to commit an act of gross indecency, two counts of rape of a girl aged 13-15, two counts of penetrative sexual activity with an underage girl.

Irfan Qurban, 43, of Innings Way, Rochdale has been charged with two counts of penetrative sexual activity with a girl.

Arshad Mohammed, 53, previously of the Milkstone and Deelish ward of Rochdale, has been charged with six offences, including meeting an underage girl following sexual grooming, two counts of rape of a girl aged 13-14, penetrative sexual activity with an underage girl, assault of an underage girl by penetration, and rape of a woman.

They spoke only to confirm their name, date of birth and address.

The court heard that Amjad Mahmood and Sheraz Hussain were unable to attend court for medical reasons.

Deputy district judge Mary Dowrick sent the case to Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court where the men are next due to appear on June 23.

All of the defendants, aside from Arshad Mohammed, were granted conditional bail.

