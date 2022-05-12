Roche chairman: broad pipeline can cushion blow from cancer setback

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen in Basel
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Christoph Franz
    Swiss-German businessman

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche administrative-board Chairman Christoph Franz said on Thursday a wide product development pipeline at the Swiss pharma and diagnostics company would offset the loss in growth prospects from a failure in immuno-oncology development this week.

Development of a new cancer treatment pioneered by Roche was thrown into doubt on Wednesday when immunotherapy drug tiragolumab failed to slow progression of lung cancer in a second trial, hitting the Swiss drugmaker's shares.

The advantage of a company the size of Roche is that several late-stage trials are ongoing, said Franz.

"There are always setbacks, we are used to that ... We of course had growth expectations, which have for now been disappointed," he added.

The controlling family behind Roche "knows very well that patience and perseverance is part of the successful development of a pharma company," he said.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by David Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rights group: Israel approves over 4,000 new settler homes

    Israel advanced plans for the construction of more than 4,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, a rights group said, a day after the military demolished homes in an area where hundreds of Palestinians face the threat of expulsion. It was a jolting illustration of Israel's policies in the territory it has occupied for nearly 55 years. Critics, including three major human rights groups, say those policies amount to apartheid, a charge Israel rejects as an attack on its very legitimacy.

  • Scientists holding mysterious event to announce ‘groundbreaking’ discovery about our galaxy

    Though they gave few details, the announcement could relate to black holes

  • Drug Company Contracted to Produce Covid Vaccines Hid Evidence of Quality Issues

    Emergent BioSolutions, a company contracted to produce Covid vaccine doses, hid evidence of the contamination of vaccines from the FDA, a new report reveals.

  • Amy Schumer post flags potential dangers of COVID-19 pill mixing with other meds

    Comedian Amy Schumer revealed Monday that she is taking the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid as part of her overall care package as she recovers from the infection. Although experts say it's safe to take Lexapro and Paxlovid at the same time, they say Schumer's posts raise awareness of an important issue: Paxlovid works, but it should be used with caution. "Paxlovid is very important and has really been a game-changer as it’s the first oral antiviral that’s been authorized by our FDA and recommended by the CDC for high-risk patients with COVID 19 symptomatic infection…and has been shown to decrease hospitalization and death by close to 90%," said Dr. Todd Ellerin, director of Infectious Disease and Chief of Medicine at South Shore Health.

  • This 1 Thing Could Make Novavax a Vaccine Leader

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) reached a pretty big milestone in the first quarter: The biotech company posted its first profit as a commercial-stage company. Novavax's profit fell short of analysts' expectations. The advance purchase agreement with Gavi calls for Novavax to deliver 350 million doses.

  • Moderna completes FDA submission for use of COVID shot in adolescents, kids

    The company is seeking approval for the use of its vaccines in three distinct age groups - adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, children aged six to 11 and those between six years and six months. The submissions for all three groups were made on May 9, it said. Although Moderna's vaccine is approved by the FDA for use in adults 18 years and older, its use in other age groups has hit a roadblock as U.S. regulators have sought more safety data.

  • Nasal vaccines may be the next generation of protection against COVID

    Researchers hope a nasal delivery system will make for a COVID vaccine that is better at preventing transmission and mild infections.

  • Rare cases of COVID patients relapsing pose questions for Pfizer’s Paxlovid

    As more doctors prescribe Pfizer's powerful COVID-19 pill, new questions are emerging about its performance, including why a small number of patients appear to relapse after taking the drug.

  • Why Veru Shares Are Soaring Today Premarket

    In a Pre-EUA meeting, FDA said Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) should submit a request for FDA emergency use authorization for sabizabulin in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The FDA agreed that the Phase 3 COVID-19 study stopped by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee for overwhelming efficacy is sufficient to support the efficacy portion of a request for EUA submission and marketing application submission. FDA agreed that the current safety data available for sabizabulin is sufficient to support t

  • Evusheld is supposed to prevent COVID in immunocompromised. Most in NJ haven't gotten it

    Evusheld, a injection to prevent COVID in immunocompromised people is available, but most of those eligible in NJ have not received it.

  • Explainer-Some patients reporting COVID rebounds after taking Pfizer pills

    More than 2.8 million courses of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid have been made available at pharmacies around the United States, with the Biden administration working to improve access to the drug. As Paxlovid has become more widely used, some patients have reported that COVID-19 symptoms recurred after completing treatment and experiencing improvement. How common is a recurrence of COVID symptoms shortly after Paxlovid treatment?

  • Inovio's Kim out as CEO, company shifts focus from Covid-19 vaccine to booster

    The Plymouth Meeting company encountered a series of setbacks in its ultimately unsuccessful efforts to get a Covid-19 vaccine approved.

  • The Petri Dish: Biogen seeks accelerated approval for second Alzheimer's drug

    Biogen and development partner Eisai are looking to get their next Alzheimer's drug to market using the FDA's accelerated approval pathway.

  • FDA approves Eli Lilly and Incyte's Olumiant for treatment of certain hospitalized adults with COVID-19

    Eli Lilly & Co. and Incyte said Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of their Olumiant for the treatment of certain adults who are hospitalized with COVID-19. The treatment, also called baricitinib, will be used for patients who require oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) with a recommended dose of 4-mg once daily for 14 days or until hospital discharge, whichever comes first. The treatment has been ava

  • Novavax (NVAX) Down on Q1 Earnings and Sales Lagging Estimates

    Novavax (NVAX) misses on both earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2022. Its shares decline in after-hours trading following the result announcement.

  • What is Paxlovid? Where to get the COVID-19 treatment in Charlotte

    The drug is prescribed to people who are at higher risk of developing serious illness after contracting COVID-19.

  • U.S. overdose deaths hit new record in 2021

    U.S. overdose deaths hit new record in 2021

  • Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Calithera Biosciences 1Q 2022 earnings. Joining me today are Susan Molineaux, founder, president and CEO; and Emil Kuriakose, chief medical officer. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's discussion will include statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

  • Medication abortion: 6 things to know

    More than half of recent abortions in the U.S. were carried out by medication abortion. The Food and Drug Administration permanently allowed patients to obtain abortion pills through telehealth and mail delivery in December 2021, but accessibility still depends on which state a patient lives in.

  • Drug Overdoses Killed More Than 107,000 People In The US In 2021, Marking A New, Tragic, Record

    “The pandemic has just poured fuel on the fire of the overdose epidemic,” one expert said.View Entire Post ›