Roche flags 2023 earnings decline on slump in COVID products

Roche tablets are seen positioned in front of a displayed Roche logo in this photo illustration
Ludwig Burger
·1 min read

By Ludwig Burger

BASEL (Reuters) - Roche warned of a decline in 2023 earnings, as revenue growth from new drugs including haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus would not make up for a steep demand drop for COVID treatments and diagnostic testing.

Sales and core earnings per share were expected to decrease at a "low single-digit" percentage this year, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Thursday. Last year, group revenue edged 1% higher to 63.3 billion Swiss francs ($69.78 billion), the company reported, beating market expectations of 63.2 billion francs, while core operating profit gained 1% to 22.2 billion Swiss francs, just shy of the average analyst estimate of 22.4 billion francs.

Analysts have said that market confidence in Roche's drug development abilities, previously among the highest in the industry, has taken a blow from trial setbacks last year in Alzheimer's disease and a cancer immunotherapy hopeful.

The onus to reinvigorate the pipeline will be on chief executive officer-designate Thomas Schinecker, who is Roche's head of diagnostics, and due to be promoted to group CEO in March.

In the wake of Schinecker's appointment, the head of Roche's pharmaceuticals division, Bill Anderson, decided in December to leave after 16 years with the Swiss drugmaker.

Roche said on Thursday that Teresa Graham, currently Head of Global Product Strategy for Roche Pharmaceuticals, would succeed Anderson.

($1 = 0.9071 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Paul Carrel and Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • What animal kills the most humans? Here's the unexpected predator and how to protect yourself.

    It might surprise you that mosquitoes are the world's deadliest animal, killing about 725,000 people a year. Here's what you need to know.

  • Crypto Weekly: big investors edge back to bitcoin

    STORY: From why some big players are betting on bitcoin again, to why pro soccer hasn’t given up on NFTs just yet, these were the week’s big stories in the world of virtual money.Some major investors are daring to dabble in bitcoin again. Digital asset investment products - often favoured by institutional investors - saw inflows of over $117 million last week. That’s according to asset manager CoinShares, which says it’s the biggest weekly increase since July. Bitcoin accounted for almost all of that, after it saw gains of nearly 40% during January.Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX continues its battle to recover some assets. It’s now suing to claw back over $445 million in loan repayments it made to the equally bankrupt Voyager Digital.FTX says it’s entitled to take back that money, as it was paid out so soon before its own bankruptcy filing. Luno is the latest firm to feel the effects of a tough market. The exchange is cutting just over a third of its workforce. CNBC, which first reported the job cuts, says that means more than 330 jobs will go.And the NFT bubble may have burst, but no one’s told English soccer. The nation's popular Premier League has signed a deal to market digital cards of the players.Sky News has said the partnership with French fantasy sports platform Sorare could be worth over $37 million per year.

  • House Republicans blast environmental rules in first Energy meeting

    House Republicans took aim at the country’s bedrock environmental policy in their first meeting in charge of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday, painting a bleak picture of the energy sector under President Biden and pushing for sweeping action to boost gas production. “We need to be doing more to secure and unleash…

  • UK, Italy, Japan Consider Plan to Oversee New Fighter Jet

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy, Japan and the UK aim to set up an international organization by the end of the year to push through their plans for a next generation fighter jet, according to people familiar with the discussions.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointMicro

  • Amazon Predicted Its Slowest-Ever Holiday Season But Is Poised to Surprise

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., having predicted its slowest-ever holiday-season growth, now seems poised to turn in a better performance than expected — thanks in part to resilient US consumers.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exact

  • Violence frustrates historic Black cultural hub in Baltimore

    Joe Johnson-Winfield remembers when west Baltimore’s Pennsylvania Avenue attracted locals and tourists alike to its renowned jazz clubs, upscale shops and vibrant nightlife. On his way to the store for cat food Monday morning, Johnson-Winfield walked past the scene of a Saturday evening shootout that killed two people and left three others injured. Less than two weeks earlier, a man was stabbed to death at the same busy intersection, which includes a subway stop, corner stores and other businesses.

  • Nato ready for 'direct confrontation’ with Putin's Russia, top admiral warns

    Rob Bauer replied 'we are ready' when asked if the US-led organisation was prepared for a confrontation with Russia.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Adani Stock Wipeout Deepens to $104 Billion After Flagship Firm Pulls Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout for Gautam Adani’s empire from a short seller’s fraud allegations is worsening, with a relentless equity rout forcing the Indian billionaire to pull a record share offering and consider a review of his capital market strategy.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records T

  • AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits

    AMD shares skyrocketed Wednesday after its earnings and guidance reassured analysts spooked by rival Intel's gloomy forecast and plan to cut benefits.

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’?: Nasdaq jumped over 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • The stock market just hit a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside this year

    "You should be bullish for this year. The market is probably going to go up significantly higher, so look for good opportunities," Jeff Hirsch said.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    2023 is off to a strong start with the S&P 500 gaining 6.2% and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 10.7% so far in January. Rather than sitting on the sidelines and waiting things out while experts predict where the market could be moving, I'm investing in high-growth dividend stocks that should perform admirably in an up or a down economy. It's no secret I've been incredibly bullish on alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE: BX).

  • Gautam Adani Started Last Week as Asia's Richest Man. Now, He's Not Even India's

    The Indian tycoon's fortune slipped below Mukesh Ambani's following a report that accused Adani Group of fraud.

  • Struggling Billionaire Gautam Adani Scores Crucial Victory

    The empire of Asia's richest man's is facing fraud allegations from a short-seller. These caused a market rout of the shares of the group's entities.

  • 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Well-chosen dividend stocks can supply you with just such an income stream, as well as valuable share price appreciation. To help you in your pursuit of these wealth-creators, here are three outstanding dividend stocks that are particularly attractive buys today. The aptly named Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) (NYSE: BIPC) excels in this lucrative sector, and it's poised to deliver handsome gains to its investors in the coming decade.

  • ‘It’s payback time.’ U.S. stocks have been a no-brainer moneymaker for years — but those days are over.

    If you owned U.S. stocks over the past decade, you’ve been richly rewarded. The same logic applies to the stock market overall. If you deconstruct price appreciation, it comes from two sources: earnings growth and/or price-to-earnings growth.